Why the Myanmar junta enjoys protection from UN resolutions
06:04
World
Why the Myanmar junta enjoys protection from UN resolutions
Leaders at the Southeast Asian Nations summit have issued a warning to Myanmar to come up with a concrete and measurable peace plan or risk being barred from future ASEAN meetings. But at the UN Security Council, Myanmar’s military government continues to enjoy protection from both China and Russia, which have the power to veto any resolutions against the junta. Maung Zarni from the Forces of Renewal for Southeast Asia weighs in. #Myanmar #UNSC #ASEAN
November 11, 2022
