World
Africa Matters: Climate Justice
This week, we look at how Africa is coping with climate disasters as it pushes industrialised nations to pay for damages. Landry Ninteretse, who is the Africa Managing Director at 350.org, says the continent must hold these nations accountable. And we visit a crude oil pipeline project in Uganda that's pitting authorities against locals, activists and the EU. We also look at how Nigerian producers of spicy beef jerky, known locally as kilishi, are fighting global heating without cooling down demand. #africamatters
November 12, 2022
