01:52
World
Ukrainian troops enter Kherson after withdrawal of Russian forces
Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kherson region west of the Dnipro River in what's being widely seen as one of the biggest setbacks for Moscow since the start of the conflict. Ukrainian troops have entered Kherson city, the regional capital, and residents have flooded the central square, waving Ukrainian flags. The main bridge across the Dnipro River has also been destroyed. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 11, 2022
