Biden urges regional leaders to resolve Myanmar's crisis
World
Joe Biden has reaffirmed Washington's strong support for South East Asian allies. He's in Cambodia for the annual ASEAN summit. Since Biden entered the White House, his main foregn policy focus has been countering the rise of China. Russia's war in Ukraine may have temporarily forced Biden's attention elsewhere, but in the longer term he believes the bigger challenge is Beijing, and on Monday he'll meet his Chinese counterpart.
November 12, 2022
