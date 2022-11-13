POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iranian man who inspired film The Terminal dies in Paris airport
02:33
World
Iranian man who inspired film The Terminal dies in Paris airport
The Iranian man who inspired the film 'The Terminal' --starring Tom Hanks, has died at the Paris airport he lived in for almost two decades. Mehran Karimi Nasseri left Iran in 1974 to study in the UK, but when he returned, he says he was imprisoned and exiled without documentation. That set in motion a life then lived in limbo, at one of the world's busiest transit hubs. #theterminal #mehrannasseri #airport
November 13, 2022
