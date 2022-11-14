BizTech Share

China plans rescue package to bail out real estate market

Shares of Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong surged at the open following a local media report that a number of additional measures will be introduced to support the real estate market's recovery. The move is the strongest sign yet that Chinese policy makers are easing a years-long clampdown on the property sector, one of the biggest drags on the world's second-largest economy along with the nation's COVID-Zero policies. Stephen Innes joined us for the details. He is managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. #China #RealEstate #Property