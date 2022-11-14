POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China plans rescue package to bail out real estate market
China plans rescue package to bail out real estate market
Shares of Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong surged at the open following a local media report that a number of additional measures will be introduced to support the real estate market's recovery. The move is the strongest sign yet that Chinese policy makers are easing a years-long clampdown on the property sector, one of the biggest drags on the world's second-largest economy along with the nation's COVID-Zero policies. Stephen Innes joined us for the details. He is managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. #China #RealEstate #Property
November 14, 2022
