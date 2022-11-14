POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G20 business group: Emerging economies suffering the most
01:59
BizTech
G20 business group: Emerging economies suffering the most
Moving on now to the Indonesian island of Bali, where finance industry leaders and politicians have gathered for the B20 conference. The group is considered the business arm of the G20, and provides recommendations to governments regarding economic policy. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora met with B20 host, Arsjad Rasjid. He says wealthy countries need to pay more attention to emerging economies if the world as a whole is to prosper. #G20 #Inflation #EmergingCountries
November 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?