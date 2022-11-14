BizTech Share

G20 business group: Emerging economies suffering the most

Moving on now to the Indonesian island of Bali, where finance industry leaders and politicians have gathered for the B20 conference. The group is considered the business arm of the G20, and provides recommendations to governments regarding economic policy. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora met with B20 host, Arsjad Rasjid. He says wealthy countries need to pay more attention to emerging economies if the world as a whole is to prosper. #G20 #Inflation #EmergingCountries