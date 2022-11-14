POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Red wave' fails to appear in mid-terms boost to White House
05:42
BizTech
'Red wave' fails to appear in mid-terms boost to White House
US President Joe Biden has dodged a complete disaster as his Democratic Party fared better than expected in this week’s midterm elections. The job isn’t done. Control of the Senate is still up for grabs. But it looks increasingly likely now that the White House will be able to push its economic and social agenda with a lot less opposition than originally feared. Paolo Montecillo reports. Taha Arvas joined us on the studio for the details. He is adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University. #UnitedStates #Midterm #Election
November 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?