BizTech Share

'Red wave' fails to appear in mid-terms boost to White House

US President Joe Biden has dodged a complete disaster as his Democratic Party fared better than expected in this week’s midterm elections. The job isn’t done. Control of the Senate is still up for grabs. But it looks increasingly likely now that the White House will be able to push its economic and social agenda with a lot less opposition than originally feared. Paolo Montecillo reports. Taha Arvas joined us on the studio for the details. He is adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University. #UnitedStates #Midterm #Election