City of Los Angeles announces strict water conservation order
The United States is among the countries where drought has become an increasingly dire problem. In the state of California, nearly 6 million residents have been on a mandatory water conservation order since June as a mega drought caused some reservoirs to drop below critical levels. Los Angeles, one of the largest cities in the country, has announced its strictest-ever outdoor watering restrictions, which come with penalties for those who violate the new ordinance. Ediz Tiyansan takes a look at how residents in Los Angeles are adapting to the situation and what's at stake if conservation efforts fail.
November 14, 2022
