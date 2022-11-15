POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Armenia, Iran Agree to Double Gas Trade Amid Tensions with Azerbaijan
12:17
World
Armenia, Iran Agree to Double Gas Trade Amid Tensions with Azerbaijan
Earlier this month, Armenia and Iran signed a gas deal that will see the doubling of Iranian gas exports to its northern neighbor. The agreement came during Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Tehran, where he met with Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi. But energy wasn't the only topic on their agenda. During their joint press conference, President Raisi made clear that Tehran was closely watching the situation in the South Caucasus. Raisi said Iran was sensitive to developments in the region, and denounced foreign interference, saying it made the situation worse. Renewed border clashes broke out in September, between Azerbaijan and Armenia, that killed more than 200 people, mostly soldiers. Iran has called for a diplomatic solution to those disputes, but its own ties with Azerbaijan have worsened in recent months. In October, Iran held large military drills near Azerbaijan's border in what many called a warning to Baku and its proposal for creating a transport link that would pass along Armenia's border with Iran. Guests: Shahmar Hajiyev Political Analyst Murat Aslan Faculty Member at Hasan Kalyoncu University
November 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?