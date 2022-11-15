POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leaders of top 20 biggest economies meet in Indonesia
02:27
World
Leaders of top 20 biggest economies meet in Indonesia
Not all G20 nations are on the same page when it comes to the war in Ukraine, but the conflict has created so many negative impacts across the world, it's not a problem that can be ignored. But how to stop it? How to exert influence on Vladimir Putin? The suspicion is that the Russian president is not in Bali to personally avoid some of the condemnation being directed at Russia for its invasion. From Bali, our correspondent, Melinda Nucifora, reports. #g20summit #ukraine #putin
November 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?