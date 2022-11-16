POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than $200B wiped from crypto market last week
04:56
BizTech
More than $200B wiped from crypto market last week
One reason Apple has been spared from the slump is because it doesn't rely on ads. The decline of other Silicon Valley giants is partly due to crypto ads drying up. The cryptocurrency market was worth an eye-watering $3T just one year ago. Crypto's global market cap is now less than $900B. We discussed this further with crypto market analyst Jessica Walker, who's also Chief Marketing Officer at the fintech company, Fluid Finance. #Cryptocurrency #AdRevenues #JessicaWalker
November 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?