Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees this week
02:47
BizTech
Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees this week
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Separately, the Wall Street Journal also cited a source saying the company plans to lay off thousands of employees. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources. We spoke to Danni Hewson, who's a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Amazon #Layoff #ECommerce
November 16, 2022
