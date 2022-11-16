POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan expects grain deal to be extended
02:46
World
Turkish President Erdogan expects grain deal to be extended
The G20 summit in Bali has ended. The Turkish president has told fellow leaders he believes the Ukraine grain deal will be renewed. It's due to run out on Saturday - and there had been concerns Russia would not sign up again. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Bali, the Ukraine conflict overshadowed the summit - and Türkiye is once again trying to mediate.
November 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?