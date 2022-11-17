POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why did Myanmar’s junta offer amnesty to prisoners now?
04:38
World
Myanmar is expected to release almost 6,000 prisoners on Thursday as part of a general amnesty. They include four foreigners: A former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist, an American citizen and an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government. Human rights activist Nay San Lwin explains why the junta chose this moment to extend an olive branch. #Myanmar #amnesty #prisoners
November 17, 2022
