Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland blast site
Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland blast site
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a full-access investigation involving his officials should clarify what happened after a missile blast killed two people in a Polish border village. Zelenskyy maintains the rocket did not come from Ukrainian armed forces. Oxana Shevel, an associate professor of political science at Tufts University, unpacks why Kiev insists on being part of the probe. #Zelenskyy #PolandBlast #NATO
November 17, 2022
