World Share

Biden congratulates Republicans after they take lower chamber

In the US, Republican lawmakers have taken control of the lower chamber of Congress. Democrats have lost key races in New York, Florida and other states with slim margins. Now, Republicans will be able to block Biden's legislative decisions since all bills must pass both the House and the Senate to become law. Owing to their better than expected performance in the Midterm elections, Democrats will keep control of the Senate when the new Congress convenes in January. Ali Mustafa has more.