02:40
BizTech
Family builds floating farm to reduce agricultural emissions
How to feed the world without killing the planet has once again been at the centre of discussions at COP27 in Egypt. As we run out of arable land and battle agricultural emissions, a family in the Netherlands is offering a solution to both problems. It has built a floating dairy farm in Rotterdam Harbour. Our correspondent Sarah Morice has been to visit and she assures us the cows don't get sea sick.
November 17, 2022
