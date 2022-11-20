World Share

Could Trump be US president for a second time?

Donald Trump announced he'll be running for the American presidency once again. The former president is a deeply polarising figure who has tried the patience of much of the American public. Yet analysts say he stands a good chance of winning. Will the Republican Party endorse him again, or has he become a liability? Guests: Robert Patillo Democratic Strategist Alex Olson Republican Strategist Hans Noel Author of 'Political Ideologies and Political Parties in America'