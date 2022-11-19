World Share

Africa Matters: Securing Eastern DRC

This week, we focus on the Democratic Republic of the Congo where mediators are urging for peace and dialogue, as the conflict intensifies between the army and M23 rebels. DRC political affairs analyst Michael Tshibangu helps us explore what it will take to bring peace to a region where decades of conflict has displaced millions of people. And in South Africa, we meet a group of pensioners camping outside the constitutional court to demand compensation for apartheid-era crimes. #africamatters #drcongo #southafrica