POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
B20 promotes collaboration among developed and emerging nations
04:00
BizTech
B20 promotes collaboration among developed and emerging nations
Innovation, inclusiveness and collaboration… Global business leaders say these are the three pillars upon which the world can rebuild economic growth. Two thousand industry figures met in Bali this week for the B20 conference, a gathering of global business leaders that takes place just before the G20 summit. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora sat down with the B20 chairperson, Shinta Kamdani. #B20 #Development #Sustainability
November 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?