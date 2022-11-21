BizTech Share

World population hit 8B in November, UN estimates

The UN estimates the world's population passed 8B last week. While that means people having been living longer thanks to better healthcare, it also raises questions about how a growing population will affect both economies and the environment for the years to come. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more on this, we spoke to John Wilmoth, who is the population division director at the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs. #WorldPopulation #Sustainability #8Billion