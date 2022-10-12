POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
West concerned about possible Russian nuclear weapon attacks
02:34
World
West concerned about possible Russian nuclear weapon attacks
There are growing concerns in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make good on his promise to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory. The fears are that he could use a small or tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden warned that it could lead to an 'Armageddon'. Paul Dorfman from the University of Sussex weighs in on whether Putin is likely to resort to this move. #Ukrainewar #Russianuclear #Putin
October 12, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?