UNGA votes to condemn illegal Russian annexations in Ukraine
UNGA votes to condemn illegal Russian annexations in Ukraine
The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The vote comes as Western countries pledge to boost military aid for Ukraine, at a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels. And Germany says it will supply the first of four promised air defence systems, as Ukraine faces renewed rocket attacks from Russia. The European Union's energy commissioners are scrambling to bring down oil prices for the coming winter, while still penalising Russia economically over its continued attacks on Ukraine. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
October 13, 2022
