Erdogan: The world is bigger than the five permanent members of the UN
05:31
World
Turkish President Erdogan has once again called for reform to the UN Security Council. Speaking at a regional summit in Astana, Erdogan said the world is bigger than five and its destiny should not be left in the hands of the five most powerful countries at the expense of others. Mehmet Celik, managing editor of the Daily Sabah newspaper, explains what’s behind the Turkish president’s remarks. #Erdogan #Astana #UNSC
October 13, 2022
