Are ties between the US and Saudi Arabia deteriorating due to Biden’s policy?
05:18
World
Are ties between the US and Saudi Arabia deteriorating due to Biden’s policy?
Saudi Arabia has helped push through a decision by the world’s largest oil producers to cut production levels. The move by OPEC+ sent fuel prices soaring and drew criticism from major consumers like the US. Abdullah Baabood, chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies, talks to TRT World about how relations between Washington and Riyadh could be impacted. #OPEC #Biden #SaudiArabia
October 13, 2022
