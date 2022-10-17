Space diving, explained

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's been 10 years since the first human travelled faster than the speed of sound in a free fall from space. Felix Baumgartner reached the stratosphere and from the edge of space, 36 kilometres above sea level, via an aircraft attached to a balloon. But the altitude record that Felix broke 10 years ago no longer stands. Alan Eustace has, since, made a free-fall jump from an altitude above 41 kilometres. So, what exactly is space diving? #spacediving #space #FelixBaumgartner
October 17, 2022
