Mohammed Shia al Sudani named Iraq PM-designate by president

Iraq's new president Abdul Latif Rashid has named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the country's prime-minister designate. Earlier in the day, lawmakers voted to select Rashid as the president. The move paves way to end a political deadlock that plagued the country for a year. Ahmed Rushdi from the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation weighs in on how the parliament broke the impasse. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani #AbdulLatifRashid #Iraq