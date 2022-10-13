POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Serial Podcast helped free Adnan Syed after 23 years in prison
How Serial Podcast helped free Adnan Syed after 23 years in prison
After 23 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Adnan Syed was released and all the charges against him were dropped. There were serious errors in the way police investigated the killing of Hae Min Lee, and how prosecutors tried Syed, however it took true crime podcast Serial to shine light on what appears to be a huge miscarriage of justice. Is 350 million podcast downloads what it takes to set an innocent man free? And how many Adnan Syeds are still behind bars? Nexus talks to defence lawyer and New York attorney Vinoo Varghese, the host of the ‘Wrongful Conviction’ podcast Jason Flom, law professor and editor of the National Registry of Exonerations Barbara O’Brien and Herman Lindsey - who spent three years on death row before having his murder conviction overturned.
October 13, 2022
