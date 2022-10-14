What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

US stocks rally despite higher than expected inflation

Global stocks are surging to end the week following a major rally on Wall Street. Asian shares have risen, led by Japan's Nikkei index. Even cryptocurrency investors are celebrating, with bitcoin climbing 2%, and ethereum up 3%. That follows the release of inflation data that showed consumer prices in the US rose more than 8% annually in September. For the details, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad, Alpari MENA Chief Investment Strategist. #UnitedStates #Inflation #StockMarket