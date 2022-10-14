POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan reopens to foreign tourists to lift economy
Japan reopens to foreign tourists to lift economy
Japan's fight against COVID-19 has come at a steep cost for its economy. The yen has fallen to its lowest level in decades and the economy shrank in August. In a bid to restore growth, the government is now lifting travel restrictions and welcoming back tourists. But can a rebound in the industry save the economy? Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu explains. For more on Japan’s economy, we were joined by Professor Seijiro Takeshita. #Japan #Tourism #Travel
October 14, 2022
