South Korean Lawmaker Says F-35s Grounded 172 Times Over 18 Months
11:02
World
Citing the country's air force data, a South Korean representative said that over an 18-month period, the F-35 was grounded 172 times, with an additional 62 cases in which the jets flew, but weren't able to carry out their mission. Technically still at war with neighboring North Korea, South Korea has an extensive air force and is one of the largest buyers of the F-35. But the much praised aircraft has seen numerous production setbacks and the US Air Force has even admitted to its high expenses, with an estimated price tag of 1.7 trillion dollars for the aircraft's lifetime cost. Turkiye, which was once part of the F-35 program was removed by the US in 2019, over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system. So is the famed F-35 under delivering what it promised? Guests: Kwang Ho Chun Professor at Jeonbuk National University
October 14, 2022
