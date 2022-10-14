October 14, 2022
02:23
02:23
More Videos
Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as UK Finance Minister amid economic turmoil
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng. It comes after his package of tax cutting measures designed to boost growth sparked panic on financial markets, a sharp rise in the cost of government borrowing and a storm of political opposition from within the Conservative party. Joseph Dinnage is from the Institute of Economic Affairs. #KwasiKwarteng #LizTruss #UKeconomicturmoil
More Videos