POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's Communist Party to decide country's course for next five years
05:17
World
China's Communist Party to decide country's course for next five years
China's Communist Party will start its 20th week-long national congress on Sunday. The party's top leaders will discuss and calibrate the country's course for the next five years. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure his third five-year term. Sourabh Gupta, senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies, has this analysis of Xi’s plan for the country. #China #Xi #Taiwan
October 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?