Türkiye to study Russia's gas pipeline proposal
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government, and that of Russia, will work on Vladimir Putin's proposal to turn Türkiye into a gas hub for Europe. Putin floated the idea of redirecting gas supplies to the EU through Türkiye, at a summit in Kazakhstan. Ergogan has indicated the Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria may be the best location, and says there's no time to waste. Liz Maddock reports.
October 14, 2022
