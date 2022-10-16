World Share

Michelin Guide awards six stars to Istanbul restaurants

The prestigious Michelin Guide has announced its first ever selection of Istanbul restaurants. 53 restaurants in the historic Turkish city were listed in the annual guide, with five of them being awarded Michelin stars. The guide’s independent inspectors look for outstanding cooking and consistency. Kubra Akkoc visited two of the newly Michelin-starred restaurants, located in the heart of Istanbul’s historic Beyoglu district, and has this report. #Michelinguide #istanbul