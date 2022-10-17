BizTech Share

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reverses predecessor’s tax cuts

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that "almost all" tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed. On Friday, Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng less than six weeks after the pair took office, appearing to blame the chaos sparked in financial markets by the budget he announced on September 23. For the details, we spoke to Vicky Pryce, who is a board member at CEBR in London. #LizTruss #JeremyHunt #UKEconomy