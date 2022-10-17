POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO sets up more units in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania
04:00
World
NATO sets up more units in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania
NATO is boosting its presence along Europe's eastern flank in the wake of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Eight battlefield groups, which can be turned into battalions, have been set up in countries from the Baltic to Black Sea. Alessandro Politi, director of the NATO Defense College Foundation explains the effectiveness and the strategic objectives of these new groups. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia
October 17, 2022
