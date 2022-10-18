POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands march in Paris to protest rising living costs
02:32
World
Thousands march in Paris to protest rising living costs
Anger in France over rising living costs is not abating. After weeks of refinery worker's strikes leading to fuel shortages across the country, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris over the weekend to demand more pay and higher taxes for the rich. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Paris, more strike action is yet to come, with public sector workers joining refinery employees' walkouts.
October 18, 2022
