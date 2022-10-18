World Share

PM Truss under pressure after tax U-turn

Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of the tax cuts proposed by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Monday’s dramatic turnaround is designed to restore market confidence, after the tax cuts sent the pound plummeting and government borrowing costs soaring. But it's also a humiliation for Truss and there is mounting pressure on her to resign. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor Wood reports from Westminster.