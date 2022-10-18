POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ankara, Moscow to Begin Work on Making Türkiye a Regional Gas Hub
13:15
World
Ankara, Moscow to Begin Work on Making Türkiye a Regional Gas Hub
Last week, during a regional summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, floated the idea of turning Türkiye into a major natural gas supply hub for Europe. Already home to several key pipelines that supply the EU, Putin offered to build additional links to the TurkStream pipeline that travels under the Black Sea. President Erdogan, who met the Russian leader in Astana last week, said the proposal would be put to work. Türkiye's Thrace region, which borders Bulgaria to the north and Greece to the west, could be the location for the gas distribution centre. That's according to President Erdogan, who was quoted as saying, there will be no waiting. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the proposal needs to be studied well, adding that Türkiye wanted to relieve Europe's energy crisis. Russian gas deliveries to Germany via the Nordstream pipeline stopped last month, over what Moscow says are technical issues. So will Putin's proposal help solve long standing energy issues, and will Europe come on board to support the gas hub plan? Guests: Thomas O'Donnell Energy Analyst Eser Ozdil Founder of Glocal Group Consulting
October 18, 2022
