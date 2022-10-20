World Share

Why does Denmark back plans to send refugees to Rwanda?

Deporting asylum seekers to Africa - no, not Britain, in this case, but Denmark - and it’s proving to be a big part of next month’s election campaign. And again it’s Rwanda, just like the UK, although Britain hasn’t actually sent anyone there yet. Can the Danes make the policy work despite international criticism? GUESTS: Charlotte Slente Secretary General at the Danish Refugee Council Ahmad Joumaa Author of ‘While you wait’ Ditte Maria Brasso Sorensen Senior Fellow at Europa John Gustavsson Contributor at The Dispatch Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.