POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why does Denmark back plans to send refugees to Rwanda?
26:00
World
Why does Denmark back plans to send refugees to Rwanda?
Deporting asylum seekers to Africa - no, not Britain, in this case, but Denmark - and it’s proving to be a big part of next month’s election campaign. And again it’s Rwanda, just like the UK, although Britain hasn’t actually sent anyone there yet. Can the Danes make the policy work despite international criticism? GUESTS: Charlotte Slente Secretary General at the Danish Refugee Council Ahmad Joumaa Author of ‘While you wait’ Ditte Maria Brasso Sorensen Senior Fellow at Europa John Gustavsson Contributor at The Dispatch Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?