Liz Truss goes down as the UK's shortest-serving prime minster
25:10
World
Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister, blaming her economic policies for sending shockwaves across the markets and dividing her conservative party barely six weeks after taking office. Now many are speculating about the fallout. Guests: Peter Wilding Former Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron Roger Casale Former Labour Member of Parliament for Wimbledon Nigel Nelson Political Editor of the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People
October 20, 2022
