POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Truss reversed policies that resulted in severe market shock
04:58
World
Truss reversed policies that resulted in severe market shock
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has stepped down after just six weeks in office. She took office after winning over members of the ruling Conservative party in September. But both Labour and Conservative politicians had been calling for her to leave the job after her economic plan sent shockwaves through the country's economy. Marina Prentoulis from the University of East Anglia unpacks her economic policies that led to the end of her time in office. #UKeconomy #LizTruss #resignation
October 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?