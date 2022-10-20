World Share

Truss reversed policies that resulted in severe market shock

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has stepped down after just six weeks in office. She took office after winning over members of the ruling Conservative party in September. But both Labour and Conservative politicians had been calling for her to leave the job after her economic plan sent shockwaves through the country's economy. Marina Prentoulis from the University of East Anglia unpacks her economic policies that led to the end of her time in office. #UKeconomy #LizTruss #resignation