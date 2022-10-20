POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Musk Satellite plan for Iran Ukraine, China-Taiwan good/bad?
Elon Musk is getting himself involved in geopolitics with pronouncements on Russia and Ukraine, China and Taiwan and even the protests in Iran. Thanks to his Starlink satellites and enormous wealth - he’s not just ranting into the ether- world leaders are actually responding to what he’s saying. This week Nexus discusses whether Musk is helping or harming the chances of world peace with Andrij Dobriansky from the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Dmitry Alperovitch, a cyber security expert, former Pentagon advisor and Chairman of the Silverado Policy think tank, Marko Gasic, an international affairs analyst, and Cameron Khansarinia policy director for the National Union for Democracy in Iran.
October 20, 2022
