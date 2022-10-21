BizTech Share

British markets slump as investors digest Truss' resignation

British markets are heading lower amid the continuing fallout from the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss' downfall was the result of a deeply unpopular economic programme that called for tax cuts, and therefore more debt on the back of taxpayers. Focus now turns to how the ruling Conservative Party plans to respond to the rising cost of living, and slowing economic growth. For more, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad, who is the chief investment strategist for MENA at Alpari in Dubai. #BritishEconomy #LizTruss #Resignation