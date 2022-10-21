World Share

EU leaders agree on 'roadmap' to study cap on energy costs

The EU says lessons’ learned with Russia mean the bloc must now re-set its relationship with China too. The comments follow a two day summit in Brussels where European leaders pledged to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion dollars a month to help the government stay afloat. But as Sarah Morice reports the meeting was dominated by an attempt to find a solution to the EU’s energy crisis - An attempt that ended in no concrete agreement.