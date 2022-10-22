POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former US president Trump subpoenaed by January 6 committee
02:01
World
Former US president Trump subpoenaed by January 6 committee
US lawmakers have officially subpoenaed former US President Donald Trump. He is now required to present documents and testify before the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. That announcement was made on the same day a former top Trump adviser was sentenced to four months in prison for failing to appear before the committee. Craig Boswell has more. #Capitolriot #donaldtrump #subpoena
October 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?