Does Xi Jinping aim to rule for life?
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping secures an extraordinary third term as president and appoints a fully loyalist Politburo Standing Committee. So, will Xi go completely unchallenged within the Communist Party? And what will his reaffirmed authority mean for China, Taiwan and the world? Guests: Xu Qinduo Former China Radio International Chief Correspondent in Washington DC Lim Tai Wei Author of ‘China's One Belt One Road Initiative’ Colin Alexander Senior Lecturer in Political Communications in the Nottingham Trent University
October 24, 2022
