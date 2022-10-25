POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Russia accusing Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb?
04:33
World
Why is Russia accusing Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb?
The stakes of the war in Ukraine continue to rise. Russia claims that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a so called 'dirty bomb', an explosive wrapped in radioactive material, and then blame it on Russia. Kiev denies this, and has now invited the UN's nuclear watchdog to inspect its nuclear facilities. Thomas Warrick from the Atlantic Council explains the Kremlin’s motives behind this accusation. #DirtyBomb #Ukraine #Russia
October 25, 2022
